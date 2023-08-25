Tributes Pour In As Ex-WWE Champion Bray Wyatt Dies

"WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36," WWW wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. "WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends, and fans."

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated August 25, 2023
Bray Wyatt. Twitter@WWE

 

Tributes have continued to pour in following the death of ex-WWE champion Bray Wyatt.

WWE confirmed Bray’s death late Thursday, extending its condolences to friends and family.

In the wake of the announcement, colleagues and friends took to the social media platform to mourn Bray.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Triple H wrote.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Similarly, John Cena described the demise as one that has left him “devastated” while extending his condolences to the deceased’s family.

“Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family,” he tweeted.

“Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP.”

