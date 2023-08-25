World Food Programme, UNICEF Warn ECOWAS Sanctions Taking Toll On Niger

Amid food and medical shortages in the Republic of Niger, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) say they have no plans to cut back operations in the coup-hit West African nation, while warning that time is running out.

According to both agencies, sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are not just threatening Niger’s food and medical supplies, but also taking a toll on the movement of people and goods from neighbouring countries.

Watch this video for the full report: