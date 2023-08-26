31 Victims Discharged After Abuja Building Collapse

Thirty-one victims of a recent building collapse that claimed two lives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been discharged from the National Hospital, Asokoro, and five other hospitals across the nation’s capital.

The 37 persons rescued from last Wednesday’s incident were taken to the National Hospital, Garki Hospital, the general hospitals in Asokoro and Nyanya, and two private hospitals.

The acting Secretary of the Health and Human Service Secretariat, Mr Noel Haruna, on Saturday, stated that the FCT Administration (FCTA) was offsetting the medical bills of the victims.

Channels Television reports that officials of the FCTA were checking up on victims of the latest building collapse in the Garki area of the capital city.

The incident occurred last Wednesday night leaving several like Charity Amadi, who is pregnant, homeless.

The FCTA promises to ensure that all the rescued victims are able to return to their normal lives.