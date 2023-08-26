Anxiety In Ado Ekiti Over Flood Alert As Govt Promises Quick Action

Following the prediction of heavy flooding in 19 states across Nigeria by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), preparations are underway as apprehension heightens.

Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State is listed by the NEMA among locations where heavy flooding is expected, prompting action by both government and citizens.

This comes years after the state experienced heavy flooding that submerged houses, claimed lives, and caused bridges to give way.

Previous rains this year have also shown some residents of Ado Ekiti signs of imminent trouble.

Prior to the prediction, the state government took some steps, including dredging rivers and waterways in the areas prone to flood.

The state government said work had been slated to fix the situation.