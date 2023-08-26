Army Urges Social Media Influencers, Others To Prioritise National Interest

The Nigeria Army has called on youths, social media influencers, bloggers and other content creators to always put national interest above any other interest when creating contents and making posts on social media platforms.

The call was made by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8th Division, Major General Godwin Mutkut, at a one-day training organised by the Nigerian Army for social media influencers in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

Maj-Gen Mutkut, who was represented by the Chief of Staff of 8th Division, Brigadier General Shehu Saidu, said the military has keyed into the use of social media to enlighten the society on its activities.

The training was aimed at improving national security and military-civilian relations.

The Army said it will work with the civilian communities by maintaining and promoting harmonious relationship to build an enabling environment for the attainment of sustainable peace and improved national security.