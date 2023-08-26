Bauchi Govt Promises Interventions As Flooding Devastates Cheledi Community

Heavy flooding has caused significant damage to properties in Cheledi in the Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State leaving the affected individuals devastated with the state government promising immediate interventions to assist the affected residents.

Cheledi is one of the 56 communities that was placed on a flood prediction alert by the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA).

The residents of the town, particularly women, were visibly distressed and contemplated their losses in the wake of the flooding on Thursday night.

Our team was present last week to assess the level of preparedness based on the prediction by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

READ ALSO: Fubara Criticises FG For Awarding Pipeline Protection Contract To ‘One Man’

Unfortunately, the measures put in place were not sufficient to prevent heavy rainfall from causing havoc.

The drainage systems became blocked with silt resulting in the collapse of some buildings. While some residents have already evacuated their homes, others are still in the process of draining floodwaters from their properties.

In response to the situation, the state government sent a delegation to assess the damage.

The hills were identified as the main source of the floodwater with the possibility of a recurrence. The state government has promised to take immediate action to mitigate the impact.

An elderly man identified simply as Mr Idris could be seen wandering about in a befuddled state as he had lost eight rooms to the Cheledi flood.

As the residents begin to rebuild their lives, authorities continue to warn against building on waterways.