Bayelsa Govt Imposes Curfew On Opu-Nembe

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Opu-Nembe following amid a crisis rocking the community.

The governor, in a closed-door meeting with members of the Security Council in the state, also dissolved all the youth and chieftaincy councils in Opu-Nembe.

Addressing journalists before the commencement of the closed-door security meeting, the governor spoke on efforts made by his administration to maintain peace in Bayelsa State for over three years since his assumption of office.

After the meeting, the Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Akpoebi Agberebi, briefed reporters on the resolutions reached.

The security council also called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to withdraw the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team sent to Opu-Nembe and allow the joint security agents in the state to quell the crisis.