Ex-Military Spokesman Onyeuko Dies After Illness

Major General Bernard Onyeuko (rtd.), a former Director of the Defence Media Operations and Director of Procurement at the Defence Headquarters, has been confirmed dead.

The cause of his death is still unknown as of press time but reports say the military General died Saturday, August 26 after a brief undisclosed illness.

According to sources, Onyeuko complained that he was not feeling comfortable on Saturday morning and was rushed to a private hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The retired army general was the Director of Procurement at the Defence Headquarters Department of Logistics.