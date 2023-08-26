FG Determined To Stop Pipeline Vandals, Fight Them To Submission – Minister

The Federal Government is committed to putting a stop to pipeline vandalism in the oil-rich Niger Delta, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has said.

“We are here because of the problem of pipeline vandalisation. I believe it has become an existential problem and we need to fight them; we need to fight these criminals to submission,” Lokpobiri said on Saturday, after inspecting an illegal facility in Delta State.

"We are here because of the problem of pipeline vandalisation. I believe it has become an existential problem and we need to fight them; we need to fight these criminals to submission."

“What is happening here is so bad that we may not even know the implication — unless maybe when people start dying in their numbers; that’s when people will know that a few persons were profiting from this crime [and we] are here to wipe all of them out.

“So, as a responsible government, we decided that we are going to put a stop to it. We’re going to work with stakeholders to ensure that we stop all this nonsense.”

Lokpobiri was accompanied by his counterpart for Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo; the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru; and the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.