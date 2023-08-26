Gunmen Kidnap APC Organising Secretary In Kaduna

Gunmen have kidnapped the Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Kawu Yakassai.

He was kidnapped from his village in the Soba Local Government Area at about 9pm on Friday.

As of press time, the kidnappers were yet to establish any contact with the family of the victim or the Kaduna State APC leadership.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has condemned the abduction of the APC official.

The governor, in a short statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, directed security agencies to go after the kidnappers and ensure the safe return of the victim.

The governor restated his administration’s commitment to the safety of lives and property of all residents in the state, adding that part of the steps taken to achieve security in Kaduna was to employ 7,000 vigilantes to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.