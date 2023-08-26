Police Orderly Shot Dead In Port Harcourt

A police orderly (name withheld) has been shot and killed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

According to eyewitnesses, the sad incident occurred around the popular Landmark hotel at Olu Obasanjo road on Friday night.

The male police inspector was escorting his principal when he was shot at with the assailants escaping in a grey-coloured 2005 Toyota Corolla car.

The assailants reportedly made away with the inspector’s AK-47 rifle and beret.

Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident in a short statement sent to Channels Television.

“Effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and recover the rifle,” the statement read.

The police spokesperson said the corpse of the inspector has been deposited at the Military Hospital in Port Harcourt for autopsy.