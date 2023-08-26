Niger: ECOWAS Won’t Allow Anyone To Insincerely Buy Time, Tinubu Tells US Envoy

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, stated that the consensus of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is that no one would be allowed to “insincerely” buy time.

This comes a week after the Niger coupists announced a three-year transition plan.

But Tinubu assured the U.S. Presidential Envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, that war was not beneficial to his economic reforms, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

“We are deep in our attempts to peacefully settle the issue in Niger by leveraging on our diplomatic tools. I continue to hold ECOWAS back, despite its readiness for all options, in order to exhaust all other remedial mechanisms.

“War is not ideal for my economic reforms, nor for the region, but the defense of democracy is sacrosanct. The ECOWAS consensus is that we will not allow anyone to insincerely buy time,” the ECOWAS Chairman affirmed.

