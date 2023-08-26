No Part Of Nigeria Will Be Occupied By Criminal Elements, COAS Assures Nigerians

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, has assured the public that the Nigerian Army will make certain that no part of Nigeria is occupied by terrorists and other criminal elements, while upholding the unity and indivisibility of the country.

Lagbaja, who spoke on Saturday at the 65th Passing Out Parade of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria in Kaduna State, also warned officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to remain apolitical and work towards strengthening the nation’s cherished democracy.

Represented by the Commander Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, the army chief reiterated his commitment to improving the welfare of troops and their families in order to boost their morale in combating all security challenges confronting the nation.

A total of 199 Boys of the 65th intake passed out from the prestigious Nigerian Military School in Zari, Kaduna State, after a successful six-year period of academic and field training.

READ ALSO: FG Determined To Stop Pipeline Vandals, Fight Them To Submission – Minister

The colourful ceremony commenced with the arrival of the representative of the COAS. In line with the military tradition, he reviewed the parade, followed by a colourful march past in both slow and quick time by the graduating Boys.

The Nigerian Military School was established in 1954 with an initial intake of thirty Boys known as First Platoon.

The aim was to inculcate and encourage family tradition in the armed forces, and since its inception, it has produced numerous senior military officers and senior staff in both government and private sectors.

The Graduating Boys who distinguished themselves during their six-year training received awards from the reviewing officer.

Since its establishment, the Nigerian Military School has made tremendous contributions to national development both within and outside of the Armed Forces.