Photos Of The Week: Yevgeny Prigozhin, BRICS, Wildfires And More (19-25 August)

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

It has been a very eventful week across the world, from the release of Donald Trump’s police mugshot after his arrest as he fights multiple criminal cases at the same time as running to regain the White House in next year’s election, to the passing of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia’s army, to the wildfires spreading across the continent, and in the same vein, the 2023 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg that brought the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates in one bloc.

These are our selection of striking news images recorded in various regions around the globe this week.