Rangers’ New Boss Promises To Restore Club

Recently-appointed chief executive officer of Enugu Rangers, Amobi Ezeaku, has pledged to make the club truly professional as he unveiled strategic plans to revive the Flying Antelopes.

Ezeaku made the pledge when he formally announced to pressmen of the club’s plans and programmes from 2023 to 2027 in Enugu.

“We intend to achieve this through professionalism and become one of the most admired and followed clubs in Africa.

“The plans will be achieved through three standing, which the club call “Rangers Trinity” in C. S. C.

“The first C stands for Commercial Development and the S stands for Sporting Excellence, while the last C stands for Community Social Impact.

“The management has to think big globally and digitally to foster or strengthen what the club history and identity means to the people.

“The club lines of strategy are the C.S.C, Brand Positioning, Financial Management and Sustainability.”

Ezeaku said: “Under Commercial Development, we shall embark on massive sponsorship drive, establish commercial partnership internally and externally. Announce a jersey sponsor, make available club wears and merchandise for purchase because we believe this strategic plan must be measurable and achievable.

“We have set a target to sell at least 20 thousand jerseys each season and under sporting excellence, we have the target to win one of either league or Federation Cup.”

He believed that the management’s starting point is humility and leadership as the seven-time Nigerian league champions remains one of the historic sporting institutions in the country.

“That is why the club is considered and known to be a movement of the people and its badge is recognised in Africa and around the world.”

“We want to change the club’s landscape through commercial development and innovation and the target set out in the strategic plan is a very ambitious one. The management wants to ensure professionalism in the way the club is being run by and large, because of its sporting results, its bond with members of supporters club and community,” he said.

The legal practitioner maintained that the 53-year-old outfit would establish its U-13 and U-17 teams and upgrade the scouting department.

“We are going to professionalise women sports section, make the club the leading centre for knowledge, structure and strengthen leadership with all other institutions.

“Under our strategic target for Community Social Impact, we are going to take Rangers back to the people because the club belongs to them,” he said.