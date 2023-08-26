Remi Tinubu Awards Scholarships To Students From 36 States, FCT

First Lady Oluemi Tinubu has awarded scholarships to 46 Nigerian students in tertiary institutions across the country as the first set of beneficiaries of her Renewed Hope Initiative.

The Special Adviser to the First Lady on Media, Busola Kukoyi, in a statement on Saturday, said the beneficiaries were drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Kukoyi added that other beneficiaries were nominated by various women societies, including the National Council for Women Societies, and the Defence Staff and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA).

The beneficiaries were unveiled at the launch of the National Scholarship Programme for Tertiary Education held at the Presidential Villa.

See the full statement below: