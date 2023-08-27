Arsenal’s Tierney Joins Real Sociedad On Loan

Real Sociedad signed Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney on loan for the season on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Scotland international joined the Gunners from Celtic in 2019 but fell out of favour behind Oleksandr Zinchenko and new signing Jurrien Timber — who is now injured.

“Playing in the Champions League is an incentive for any footballer,” Tierney told Real Sociedad TV.

“(Playing in La Liga) is a change for me, but I was looking forward to it. I’m passionate about challenges and I’m thrilled to be here.”

AFP