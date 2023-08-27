Former Taraba PDP Chairman Bala Kona Is Dead

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Victor Bala Kona, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Sunday in Abuja after a brief illness.

A press statement from the media aide to Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, Emmanuel Bello confirming the Bala Kona’s death, described his passage as a painful one.

”We didn’t only lose a political icon but a father and a consummate family man. Hon. Victor Bala Kona’s place in our history is one that is assured and would be respected at all times. His death came at a time his wealth of experience and knowledge would be most needed ”

”I hereby extend my heart felt condolences to his family and all of us left to mourn this disturbing and irreparable loss.”

READ ALSO: Ex-Military Spokesman Onyeuko Dies After Illness

Meanwhile, a press statement by the Public Relations Officer of the PDP in the state, Andeta’rang Irammae, said the party is saddened by the news of the former Chairman’s demise and pray God to repose his soul.

”His loss at this time of our political journey is sad and colossal as the government and party that he had assiduously worked for would have continued to benefit from his fountain of wisdom and knowledge ”

The deceased was Chairman of the party from March 2012 to August 2020, during which he worked tirelessly for the growth and sustained leadership streak of the party in the state.

The deceased handed over to Kefas as Chairman of the party before he resigned to vie for the governorship position in the state under the platform of the party and won.