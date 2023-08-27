Ghana’s Medeama Dump Remo Stars Out Of CAF Champions League

Ghanaian side Medeama have defeated Remo Stars via penalties to reach the next round of the CAF Champions League.

While Medeama saw off the Nigerian team 1-0 in the first-leg game in Ghana, Remo Stars won the return fixture by the same margin in the preliminary round of the tournament.

That left both sides heading to the spot to decide who advance to the next phase of Africa’s elite club competition.

But Medeama emerged winners, claiming a 3-2 victory to silence the home fans at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State on Sunday evening.

Remo’s ouster comes just as Nigerian champions and two-time winners of the competition Enyimba also crashed out of the tournament.

George Finidi’s men lost 4-3 on aggregate to the Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi after the second leg of the match ended goalless at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba, Abia State.

It was the first time since 2015 that the Nigerian champions would exit the competition in the preliminary round.

But on Saturday, Bendel Insurance reached the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after seeing off Aso Chlef 4-3 on penalties. The two-legged tie had ended 1-1.