Nigerian Champions Enyimba Crash Out Of CAF Champions League In First Round

Record league winners Enyimba have crashed out of the CAF Champions League following a goalless draw against Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya.

The People’s Elephants as they are called needed a one-goal advantage to advance to the next round of the competition after losing 3-4 in the first leg of the game.

But it was not to be for Coach George Finidi’s side as they failed to find the back of the net at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba on Sunday.

This is the first time since 2015 that the Nigerian champions will be eliminated in the preliminary round of the tournament they have won twice – the only club side from the country to have done so.

Enyimba’s ouster comes less than a day after Bendel Insurance reached the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after seeing off Aso Chlef 4-3 on penalties. The two-legged tie had ended 1-1.