No Law Bars Me From Being Minister While Serving As Corps Member, Says Hannatu

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa believes her appointment does not violate the country’s law contrary to claims in several quarters.

Hannatu was sworn in minister last Monday with many Nigerians faulting her appointment since she is a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), a mandatory one-year programme for Nigerian graduates not more than 30 years.

But in a personal statement issued on Sunday, she argued that her appointment is not a contravention of the country’s laws.

“I would like to state clearly that contrary to wrong insinuations and false assumptions in a section of the mainstream media and social media where false accusations have been made, there is no breach of any law or constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended regarding my current position as a Minister and status as serving corps member,” she maintained.

“It must be said that there is no law of Nigeria or any part of our Constitution and NYSC Act that states that a serving corps member can not be appointed by the President of Nigeria or any other appointing authority into political positions. Equally, no part of our existing laws and the NYSC Act says that a corps member must finish service before he/she can be appointed into political office. There are no legal or constitutional limitations whatsoever. I have not broken any law of Nigeria.

“In fact, in a decided case before a Federal High Court Abuja in 2021, Justice Taiwo Taiwo ruled that the Constitution of Nigeria, which is the grundnorm, does not require anyone to even present a first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate to be appointed a Minister in Nigeria.”

While reiterating her desire to serve the country, she said her participation in the NYSC scheme further buttresses that.

“I will continue to serve my country using every opportunity and platform,” the minister added. “My current NYSC status which will end in another 4 months will not in any way impede the discharge of my duties as Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, which, on its own, is a higher call to national service.”

