Neuer Returns To Training With Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer returned to training Monday for the first time since breaking his lower right leg in December.

Neuer was forced to sit out much of last season and the start of the current campaign after the serious injury.

“(He) has now taken the next step on the comeback trail,” said the Bundesliga club in a statement, hailing Neuer’s session with his fellow goalkeepers as “good news”.

Calls have grown for Neuer to step down from the Germany side.

But Neuer, who has 117 caps for the national team, has insisted he will return.

On Monday, Bayern also presented their new goalkeeper Daniel Peretz who has signed a five-year deal.

Peretz joins from Maccabi Tel Aviv, becoming Bayern’s first Israeli player.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Peretz underlined that he would seek to challenge Neuer and Sven Ulreich for the number one shirt.

“I obviously want to play and will train as well as possible, to show the coach what I can do,” he said.

AFP