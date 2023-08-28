Insist On Transacting Business With Chinese In Naira, Falana Urges Nigerians

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has called on the Nigerian business community to insist on transacting business in naira, including using the same to pay for goods imported from China.

In a statement made available to the media on Monday, Falana recalled how the Federal Government and China entered into a currency exchange agreement five years ago.

He noted that the transaction which was valued at RMB 16 billion or N720 billion was aimed at providing adequate local currency liquidity to Nigerian and Chinese industrialists and other businesses, reducing difficulties encountered in the search for the United States Dollar.

The swap was also designed to improve the speed, convenience, and volume of transactions between the two countries.

But according to the learned silk, “the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which superintend the Central Bank of Nigeria, have colluded with the Central Bank of Nigeria to frustrate the currency swap”.

Falana also noted that using the Freedom of Information Act, he recently wrote to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to confirm the status of the currency swap agreement between Nigeria and China.

The human rights activist argued that despite the confirmation that the agreement is still valid and subsisting, the CBN still does not allow Nigerians to transact business in China by paying naira, a situation which he said necessitated his call for Nigerian businesses to insist on transacting business in Naira, including payment for goods imported from China.

See the full statement below: