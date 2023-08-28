Osimhen Receives Serie A Top Scorer Award For 2022/2023 Season

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has received his award for emerging as the top scorer in the Italian Serie A for the 2022/2023 season.

He was handed the award just before the Seria A encounter between Napoli and Sassuolo where the striker scored his third goal of the new season to give the defending champions a 2-0 win on Sunday.

Receiving the award for the top scorer of the 2022/23 Serie A season: 🇳🇬 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐡𝐞𝐧 🇳🇬 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CfmmzaaYpU Advertisement — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) August 27, 2023

The striker fended off competition from Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao of AC Milan to scoop the prize for the best striker in Serie A last season.

The Super Eagles forward bagged the award having scored 25 league goals last term, four more than his closest rival Martinez with just one game to go.

Osimhen emerged as the top striker having led Napoli to its first Serie A crown since the 1989–1990 season.

The club has now won their third domestic title, having previously secured the title in 1987.

The 24-year-old player also emerged as the first African to finish as the top scorer in Serie A.

He also broke George Weah’s record for the most goals scored by an African in Serie A.