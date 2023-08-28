PHOTOS: Asari Dokubo Pays Ganduje ‘Congratulatory’ Visit In Abuja

The ex-militant's visit follows Ganduje's recent emergence as the party's National Chairman.

By Moyosore Adurofagbaje
Updated August 28, 2023
Asari Dokubo visits the APC National Chairman, Abdulahi Ganduje, in Abuja on Sunday, August 27, 2023. (Photo: Twitter/@OfficialAPCNg)

 

Niger Delta leader Asari Dokubo on Sunday paid a “congratulatory” visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, at his residence in Abuja.

Photos of Dokubo's visit were made public by the APC on X (formerly Twitter).

Though the Niger Delta agitator is not a known APC member, he is a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu.

On June 16, he visited the President at the State House for a private meeting during which they discussed several issues, including investigations of the allegations of huge oil bunkering by notorious naval commanders that are kingpins.

See photos from the visit below:

 

 

 

