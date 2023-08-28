PHOTOS: Asari Dokubo Pays Ganduje ‘Congratulatory’ Visit In Abuja

Niger Delta leader Asari Dokubo on Sunday paid a “congratulatory” visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, at his residence in Abuja.

Photos of Dokubo’s visit were made public by the APC on X (formerly Twitter), weeks after Ganduje’s recent emergence as the party’s National Chairman.

The National Chairman, H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hosted frontline Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo, on a congratulatory visit at his residence in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/v7W8gcX84V — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) August 27, 2023

Though the Niger Delta agitator is not a known APC member, he is a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu.

On June 16, he visited the President at the State House for a private meeting during which they discussed several issues, including investigations of the allegations of huge oil bunkering by notorious naval commanders that are kingpins.

See photos from the visit below: