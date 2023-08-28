Police Arrest 116 Suspected Cultists In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 116 suspected cult members in the Ifo area of the state during an alleged initiation and celebration of the 20th anniversary of Neo Black Movement.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, the suspects were arrested through useful information from members of the public.

The suspected cultists — 70 males and 46 females — were arrested at a hotel in Ifo, according to the police.

Items recovered from the suspects include cutlasses, axes, a gun, ammunition and banners.

READ ALSO: EFCC Arrests Five Suspects For ‘Forging’ ONSA, AGF’s Letterheads

While a 33-year-old father of two believed to be the leader of the group denied being a member of a cult group, a 22-year-old lady said she was invited by a friend and was not aware that the gathering was a convergence of cultists.

Alamutu warned the cultists and other criminal elements to avoid the state as the command would not tolerate any criminality in whatever guise.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned to determine their culpability or otherwise.