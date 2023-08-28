Sports Minister, Enoh To Receive Cricket World Cup Trophy On Tour Of Nigeria

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, has said that the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has pledged his full support to the Federation on their two-day host of the Cricket World Cup Trophy in the country.

According to Akpata, “Despite the short time the Minister has settling down before our request came in to play our chief host for the World Cup, he has embraced it, and also pledged magnanimous support for the event.”

The Cricket World Cup is on a Tour of three African countries, Uganda, Nigeria, and South Africa, ahead of the ODI World Cup that kicks off in India later in October. The World Cup is scheduled to arrive Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023.

READ ALSO: Madrid’s Vinicius Out For Over A Month With Hamstring Injury

“There are expectations from the International Cricket community on the growing influence of the game in the country, and that puts Nigeria squarely as a major Cricket developing nation, in the world today.”

Uyi said that aside from the game, the Trophy Tour of Nigeria will afford the stakeholders a closer interaction with the top hierarchy of the International Cricket Council who are part of the Tour on issues around the game. He said it would also be a ground to show off the diverse cultural expressions that country is blessed with.

“Of course, the Minister as the chief host, will receive the World Cup Trophy and will also be engaging the ICC officials during the process, but we plan to give a unique Nigerian welcome to the Trophy and the team of ICC officials that would be coming along.”

The Trophy will tour a few landmarks in Abuja before settling for public viewing at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Trophy will leave for Lagos on Wednesday, August 30th, where a reception has been planned by the Lagos cricket community at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval.

The Nigeria Cricket Federation has also informed that the Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu will also receive the Cricket Trophy and the team of cricket stakeholders during the period.

“We are looking forward to a grand reception for the World Cup trophy during its two-day Tour of Nigeria. We, more importantly, will like to use the occasion to galvanize more support for the game, and also appreciate all stakeholders for the support they have lent the game over time,” Akpata added.