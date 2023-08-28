Wike Confirms Approval Of N2bn Palliative For FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu has approved two billion naira as palliative for the FCT.

Wike disclosed this on Monday when he met with contractors in his office after the maiden Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of the current administration.

Confirming the approval of the two billion as palliative for FCT residents, the minister indicated that the fund will primarily solve the challenge of transportation.

He declared that although the Federal Government is looking to increase funding for projects, the FCT Administration will also consider its internally generated revenue.

He also warned that there would be no room for excuses from contractors.

The Federal Government had approved billions of naira for the 36 states of the federation and the FCT to enable them to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal on the people.