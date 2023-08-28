‘Underperformance Won’t Be Tolerated,’ Tinubu Tells Ministers At Inaugural FEC Meeting

President Bola Tinubu has charged his cabinet members to work hard and be committed to creating a buoyant economy that will serve every Nigerian.

The President said this on Monday during his opening remarks at the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House.

Tinubu told FEC members including ministers to work hard, saying that the expectations of Nigerians are very high and underperformance won’t be tolerated.

The President also restated his government‘s policy agenda which include reforming the economy to deliver sustainable and inclusive growth, and strengthen national security for peace and prosperity.

Tinubu noted that the country would rely on the experience, skill, intellect and networking of those that had been appointed to make headway in the challenging times, and failure would not be explained away under his watch.

“You and I know that expectations are high, and these are tough times. We must work hard and move ourselves to create a buoyant economy that will serve Nigeria. We have an employment rate that is unacceptable, and we are facing threats from climate change.

“In order to turn things around, you have been selected to perform your utmost best. Our policy implementation will reform the economy, ensure inclusive growth, and strengthen security for peace and prosperity. Without security, there can be no investment,” the President said.

The recently inaugurated ministers were present at the inaugural FEC meeting.

The President had on August 21, 2023 sworn in 45 ministers after they were screened and cleared by the Senate.

See more photos:

Addressing his cabinet members, the President said, “We shall evolve a homegrown re-engineering of our finances, a reimagined stewardship of our resources, and we will let the economy work for the people of this country.

“There are so many things we can and will do. Yes, some cynics will say it is impossible. But in your own dictionary of service, everything is possible, and it must be possible.”

According to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President expressed confidence that the carefully selected cabinet members know that his government is a new one with a new approach and a new mandate to deliver for Nigeria without any lamentation or excuses.

“We have the talent. We have the level of intellectual capacity required to turn this country around. We will make sure that the country is on the right path to succeed on behalf of more than 200 million Nigerians who rely on us,” the President affirmed.

“It is in your hands now. I am ready to listen and to cooperate. I am ready even to be corrected. Only God is perfect. You have been asked to fetch water from a dry well. The challenges are great, but we will deliver for Nigerians. I am happy to be the captain of this vehicle.

“It is a great commitment that you have made to the country. Since your inauguration as a minister, you have become a servant for the people, serving all of the people, all of the time,” the President concluded.