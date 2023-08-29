4.2km Runway: FG Announces N825.8m Compensation For Abuja Indigenes

The Federal Government has announced N825.819 million as compensation for indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the construction of the 4.2 km second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, made the announcement on Tuesday after a negotiation meeting with the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, officials of both ministries and representatives of their agencies as well as stakeholders from Jiwa, the affected community in Abuja.

The N825.8 million, according to the minister, is to incentivise the residents to vacate the community and seek their cooperation towards the completion of the 4.2 km second Abuja runway project originally awarded in 2022.

Additionally, Wike declared that the FCT will construct a 5 km bridge in the Tunga Madaki community and provide a modern healthcare facility expected to serve as a temporary resettlement site for the indigenes.

Furthermore, the FCT minister charged the contractors to resume work, promising that the approved fund would be released from Wednesday (tomorrow).

Jiwa community had earlier opened up negotiations with the Federal Government, demanding N2.5 million per hectare as compensation.