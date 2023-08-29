APC Names Wike, Others In Campaign Councils For Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Gov. Polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday named the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as a member of the party’s campaign council for the Bayelsa governorship poll.

Nigeria’s ruling party named the former governor of Rivers State when it set up campaign councils for the Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo governorship polls billed for later in the year.

“The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), H. E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, in consultation with the National Working Committee (NWC), has approved the composition of the Bayelsa State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council with the primary purpose of leading the Gubernatorial Campaign in Bayelsa State and ensuring the triumph of our great Party at the November 11, 2023 Governorship election,” the APC said in a circular.

Wike, who has not resigned as a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following a fallout with the party in the lead-up to the February presidential election, was recently sworn in as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

The APC also listed Gombe Governor Inuwa Yahaya as the chairman of the party’s governorship campaign council in Bayelsa with Defence Minister, Abubakar Badaru; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, as co-chairmen.

Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun will lead the 135-member campaign council for the Kogi Governorship election. The council has three co-chairmen – Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, his Niger State counterpart, Umar Bago, and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

For the Imo election, the APC named Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State as the chairman of the council. The co-chairmen are the governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru; Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu; and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.