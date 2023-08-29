Customs Declare N57bn As Seven-Month Port Harcourt Revenue

The Area One Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has announced revenue generation of N57.4 billion between January and July this year.

The Area One Comptroller, Chedi Wada, announced the figure during a press conference in Port Harcourt on the weekend.

He stated that the amount is 10.6 percent higher than the revenue that was realised by the Command in the corresponding period of last year.

Wada said the feat was achieved despite many challenges, especially “a global shipping downtime”, which affected revenue generation in the month of April.

In terms of anti-smuggling activities, the Comptroller said the Command, through a painstaking physical examination, was able to spot and detain containers that were falsely declared.

He warned smugglers to avoid the Port Harcourt Area One Command, vowing that such containers must be seized and the culprits arrested and prosecuted.