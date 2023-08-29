Elumelu Visits Tinubu, Says Private Sector Encouraged With President’s ‘Bold Decisions’

Business magnate, Tony Elumelu has applauded some of the economic decisions taken by President Bola Tinubu, saying the private sector is encouraged by the decisions.

Speaking after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation said he believes that with time, Nigerians will benefit from the decisions taken.

He said, “The private sector is encouraged with the bold decisions President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken and we hope that in the fullness of time Nigerians will benefit from it because it is all about the Nigerian people, It is all about the youths. It is all about making sure that women are involved and empowered.

“It is all about making sure our youths get jobs and I think Mr. President has this at the back of his mind and I believe, as a private sector person, that the actions and the decisions the president is taking in the long run will help our people.”

He called on Nigerians to have “a bit of patience” with the present government, saying “Rome was not built in a day”.