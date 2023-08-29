Recent Floods In Nigeria Not Due To Opening Of Lagdo Dam, Says FG

The recent floods in Nigeria are not due to the opening of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has said.

According to the Director General of the agency Clement Nze, the development is due to flash floods, poorly constructed or lack of proper flood channels, and inadequate drainage systems across the country.

He said this in a press briefing at the agency’s office in Abuja on Tuesday, adding that even if the Lagdo Dam were to collapse, its impact would not go past Numan in Adamawa State.

Mr Nze said that the Dam has been closed at the moment and while appealing for calm, he reminded that flood warnings had been given to states to be affected adversely since February.

The NIHSA boss is also advocating the construction of earth dams on the tributaries of the Niger and Benue rivers and speedy action on the construction of the Kashimbila Dam in Adamawa State.

He also clarified that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Nigeria and Cameron in 2016 doesn’t require the Cameroonian authorities to inform Nigeria before releasing water from the Lagdo Dam.