Shettima Demands Transparency, Equity In Distribution Of Fertilizers To Farmers

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on stakeholders to ensure transparency, equity and fairness in the distribution of fertilizers to farmers.

He made the call on Tuesday when he met with Fertilizers Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima said President Bola Tinubu is passionate about reducing the cost of fertilizers for Nigerian farmers as part of efforts to achieve food security in the country.

According to him, the President will be happy if the price of fertilizers collapses by 50% after the exercise.

The Vice President said the Federal Government is collaborating with some organisations, including the World Food Programme to ensure that beneficiaries of the fertilizer distribution exercise are the Nigerian farmers.

During the meeting which had the senior and junior Ministers of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari and Sabi Abdullahi in attendance respectively, it was disclosed that thirty-three metric tonnes of potash have been donated to Nigeria by a Russian company, Uralchem group and United Nations partners.