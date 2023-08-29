Tinubu Govt Lists Security, Rule Of Law, Anti-Corruption In Eight-Point Agenda

The administration of President Bola Tinubu has revealed its eight-point agenda aimed at “moving the Nigerian economy forward,” including fighting corruption, protecting the rule of law, and providing security for Nigerians and businesses.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, listed the items on Monday during an interaction with journalists at the State House, Abuja, following the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Recounting the events of the meeting, Edun stated that Tinubu and the recently inaugurated ministers examined the President’s “eight priority areas for moving the Nigerian economy forward and for delivering to Nigerians”.

The items include Food Security, Ending Poverty, and Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Other areas of focus by the Tinubu administration, according to Edun, are Access to Capital, “particularly consumer credit”; Inclusivity in all its dimensions, “particularly as regards youth and women”; Improving Security – “improving the playing field that people and particularly companies operate”; Rule of Law; and Fighting Corruption.

“It’s around those metrics that we plan and the targets of what will be delivered in the next three years or so were identified, discussed, and input was given by various ministers,” the finance minister noted.

“We’ll now go away with marching orders to refine further the targets in particular and within which to start rolling out policies and programmes to turn around the economy and make things better for all Nigerians.”