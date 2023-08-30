‘Beg’ FG To Let Me Repair Federal Road, Obaseki Urges Edo Residents

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has called on residents to appeal to the Federal Government to allow his administration to carry out repairs on the failed sections of federal roads in the state.

Obaseki made the appeal on Tuesday in Igarra, the headquarters of Akoko Edo Local Government Area (LGA), while attending a thanksgiving service at St. James Cathedral, Ugbogbo.

Addressing the congregation, the governor said, “I promised His Royal Highness, the Otaru of Igarra, that I would be attending the Abba Festival as a special guest, a couple of days or weeks ago. I was actually on my way but there was no road to get there, so I had to turn back and return to Benin.

“I want to repair and fix your road but you have to help me beg them in Abuja to let me do it because they say it’s their own road and will not allow a state to work on their roads and fix them.”

The governor has repeatedly raised concerns over the deplorable state of federal roads in Edo State, noting that several attempts to carry out palliatives on his part had been rebuffed by the contractors handling the road projects.

Some of the federal roads in Edo State affected include the Benin-Auchi, Benin-Sapele, and Benin-Ifon roads.