Fulham Sign Swansea Keeper Benda

Fulham signed Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda on Wednesday in a deal worth a reported £1 million ($1.2 million).

Benda agreed a three-year contract with the Premier League club, who hold an option to extend by a further year.

“It’s a massive club with a lot of history and tradition, so I’m really happy to be here,” the 24-year-old German said.

“Just look at this stadium, and the club itself, playing for (manager) Marco Silva, it was a very easy decision.”

Benda joined Swansea from 1860 Munich in 2017 and had loan spells at Swindon and Peterborough.

He made 23 appearances for the Welsh club last season, with a knee injury in January cutting short his campaign.

Benda is still recovering from that injury and may not return to action until later this season.

When fit, he will provide competition for Fulham’s first choice keeper Bernd Leno and deputy Marek Rodak.

AFP