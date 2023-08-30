Insecurity: Sani Holds Emergency Meeting With Traditional Rulers, Security Agencies

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has held an emergency security meeting with some traditional rulers and heads of security agencies over the security situation in the state.

The meeting, which was held on Tuesday behind closed doors at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, follows the resurgence of kidnappings and bandit attacks in Soba, Zaria, Birnin-Gwari and some other parts of Kaduna State.

It was attended by members of the state security Council, including Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe; Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Nuhu Bamalli; Emir of Birnin-Gwari; state Commissioner of Police; Director, State Security Services; and the representatives of the military and paramilitary agencies.

Sani, who presided over the meeting, harped on the need to strengthen cooperation between the security agencies, traditional rulers and the people.

The governor also expressed his total commitment to providing the relevant support to security agencies in order to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

The heads of security agencies gave briefings on the security challenges in Soba, Birnin Gwari, and some other local government areas and reviewed the progress made so far in addressing the problems.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the Overseer of the Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed that several resolutions were reached by the Security Council on how to tackle contemporary.

Other areas addressed were the emerging security threats such as banditry, kidnappings, urban gangs, armed robbery, and other related crimes across Kaduna State.