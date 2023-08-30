Sanwo-Olu, Others To Board Lagos Blue Rail Line As Operation Commences Monday

The Lagos State Government has announced that the first phase of the Blue Rail Line will commence operation on Monday, September 4.
The Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, made this known at the Marina Train Station on Wednesday, according to a statement made available to Channels Television.
Akinajo also noted that the first train ride would kick off by 9 am with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on board, along with other passengers, from Marina to Mile 2 Train Station.
Breaking news: dear Lagosians, the Blue Line Rail transport will commence full commercial operations from Monday September 4th, 2023. We will move passengers on return journey from Mile 2 to Marina.@jidesanwoolu @MetroLagos @MobilePunch @vanguardngrnews @lindaikeji @an24TV pic.twitter.com/zyRiU1oKMb
— Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) August 30, 2023
See the full statement below:
LAGOS TO COMMENCE BLUE RAIL LINE OPERATION ON MONDAY
The lagos state government has announced that the first phase of the blue rail line will commence operation next week Monday 4th of September.
The managing director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo made this known at the marina train station.
LAMATA MD says the first train ride will kick off by 9.am with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on board, along other passengers, which is from Marina to mile2 train station.
Mrs Akinajo explains that for the first four weeks the rain will run only twelve trips with locomotive system. After one month LAMATA will commence electric powered train operation with 76 trips, also with an estimated passengers between 150,000 or 175,000, from 5.30am to 11pm on a daily basis. And the train will only stop for 90 seconds at each station.
According to her, the transport palliative announced by Governor Sanwo-Olu will also reflect on train transportation.
LAMATA MD appeals to residents of lagos not to cross the rail tracks because it is energised. And anyone found carrying out illegal activities across the five train stations will be prosecuted.