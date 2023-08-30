Sanwo-Olu, Others To Board Lagos Blue Rail Line As Operation Commences Monday

The Lagos State Government has announced that the first phase of the Blue Rail Line will commence operation on Monday, September 4.

The Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, made this known at the Marina Train Station on Wednesday, according to a statement made available to Channels Television.

Akinajo also noted that the first train ride would kick off by 9 am with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on board, along with other passengers, from Marina to Mile 2 Train Station.

Breaking news: dear Lagosians, the Blue Line Rail transport will commence full commercial operations from Monday September 4th, 2023. We will move passengers on return journey from Mile 2 to Marina.@jidesanwoolu @MetroLagos @MobilePunch @vanguardngrnews @lindaikeji @an24TV pic.twitter.com/zyRiU1oKMb Advertisement — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) August 30, 2023

See the full statement below: