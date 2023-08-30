‘Lawbreakers’, Wike Blames Elite For Distorting FCT Master Plan

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has blamed members of the elite for distorting the Master Plan of the nation’s capital.

Wike, who spoke exclusively on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, said “so many things have gone wrong in the FCT” before his assumption in office on August 21, 2023.

The ex-governor of Rivers State said members of the elite are the “major lawbreakers” in the FCT.

He said the Master Plan of the FCT has been distorted by privileged few building in reserved places like the Green Area.

“Today in this country, who are the major lawbreakers? Is there are any poor man that is doing something to distort the Master Plan of the FCT?

“Is there any poor man that is living in Asokoro, that is living in Maitama or Garki? So, what are we talking about?” the minister queried.

Wike said President Bola Tinubu must have seen his track record as Rivers governor before appointing him as FCT minister.

The FCT minister said certain decisions must be taken and only a strong-willed person like himself can take those decisions no matter whose ox is gored.

The ex-governor said he will raise a strong legal team to tackle erring members of the elite. Wike also said “no going back” on the plans by the FCT Administration to demolish buildings distorting Abuja Master Plan.