Measures To Tackle Challenges In North-West Underway – Shettima

The Federal Government’s initiative to tackle the security and economic challenges in the North, particularly in the North-West, is underway.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, stated this during a meeting with the coalition of Northern States Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (CONSCCIMA) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Members of CONSCCIMA were led into the meeting with the Vice President by their President, Dalhatu Abubakar.

The Vice President during the meeting, said the North needs re-engineering and re-strategizing to fast track development in the region.

“The PULAKU initiative is a robust solution towards addressing the challenges in the north-west. It is a solution aimed at addressing the challenges of armed banditry, kidnapping and the situation in the north-west which cannot be divorced from the issue of governance.”

Also at the State House, traditional leaders from Nasarawa State led by the Chairman of the Nasarawa State Traditional Council, His Royal Highness, Retired Justice Sidi Bage paid a visit to the Vice President, during which he commends their role in the promotion of cultural heritage in the country.

“You are the custodians of our rich cultural heritage. The people listen to you more than to us because you are the closest to the people. We appreciate you and we value you because you are our link to the past,” the Vice President stated.stated.