Passport Queues Must Stop, Interior Minister Cautions Agency Heads

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has charged agency heads to speed up the process of application and collection of Nigerian passports.

“Nigerians should not have to queue endlessly to get passports. No, this must stop,” Tunji-Ojo was quoted as saying in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of Interior, Alao Babatunde, on Wednesday.

“This is not the Nigeria of our dream. I need to know the challenges the agency is facing.”

The minister also noted that President Bola Tinubu had no interest in excuses, saying the agency heads must walk the talk as the country is at a critical point and in dire need of transformation.

Tunji-Ojo also underscored the importance of leveraging technology as a means to enhance efficiency and accuracy within the immigration and correctional services.

See the full statement below: