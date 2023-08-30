Troops Uncover Illegal Oil Bunkerers’ Camp In Imo, Delta States

Troops of the Nigerian Army uncovered oil bunkerers in Imo and Delta states as part of their crackdown on saboteurs of the oil sector in Southern Nigeria.

According to a statement on Wednesday by Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, troops of 343 Artillery Regiment conducting anti-oil theft operations on Monday 28 August 2023 cracked down on an oil thieves’ camp in Obokofia Community in Imo State.

He said that in the crackdown, the vigilant troops intercepted 15 sacks and 13 Jerry cans of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) concealed in the camp.

The troops also reportedly recovered two pumping machines, three power generators, one hose and a toolbox used for hacking into oil pipelines.

Nwachukwu added that in a similar operation, also conducted on 28 August 2023, troops of 3 Battalion clamped down on an active illegal oil refining site containing three cooking ovens and six reservoirs at Enokora Community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Acting on credible information, the Army spokesperson said that troops conducting anti-oil theft operations, on 29 August 2023, intercepted a wooden boat loaded with 110 sacks of illegally refined AGO concealed in the creeks of Egbema West in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The vigilant troops equally intercepted two vehicles loaded with 18 sacks of illegally refined AGO within the same general area.

The Army implored members of the public to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.