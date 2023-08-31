FG Suspends Nigeria Air, To Close Lagos Airport Old Terminal Oct 1

From October 1, 2023, all international airlines operating from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos are expected to move from the old international terminal building, which will be shut down for repairs, to the new terminal building.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, said this on Thursday during a tour of aviation facilities at the Lagos airport.

Keyamo also promised reforms in the aviation sector.

According to him, all arrangements under his predecessor, Hadi Sirika, including the planned Nigeria Air, have been put on hold, to enable proper audit of contracts.

The minister, who also took a bus ride to inspect the perimeter fence of the airport, said his focus is on aviation safety.

In June, veteran aviator, Girma Wake, resigned as Chairman of Ethiopian Airlines amidst controversy surrounding the establishment of Nigeria’s national carrier, Nigeria Air.

Earlier, the Interim Managing Director of Nigeria Air, Capt Dapo Olumide, said the aircraft used to unveil the country’s national career was a legitimate chartered flight from Ethiopian Airlines, adding that the aircraft was returned to Ethiopian Airlines after the unveiling on the last day of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in May.

Nigeria’s Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Aviation had both labelled the launch of the Nigeria Air as a fraud.