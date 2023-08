South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday sent his condolences to the families of more than 70 people who were killed in a building fire in Johannesburg.

“This is a great tragedy, felt by families whose loved ones perished in this terrible manner and our hearts go out to every person who is affected by this disaster,” Ramaphosa said as he addressed an event in the southern city of Gqeberha.

Details soon…