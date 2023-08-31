Ogun LG Suspends Chairman Who Accused Gov. Abiodun Of Fund Diversion

The Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State Wale Adedayo has been suspended for three months on allegations of maladministration and financial mismanagement.

Seven out of the eleven councilors that make up the local government legislative council signed the suspension over various allegations and the need to investigate the alleged misconduct.

The council legislature has, however, directed him to appear at its next sitting on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Fifteen allegations were levelled against the suspended chairman and he is expected to defend them.

The councilors accused the suspended chairman of withdrawing N4 million from the local account for empowerment in 2022 which never took place. They also accused him of a waste of N2 million on Isese Day on August 20, 2022.

We have received in audience, members of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ogun State Chapter, who came to tender their unreserved apology over the recent remarks made by one of them, Hon. Wale Adedayo. pic.twitter.com/DNvY0ySZXo — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR, CON (@dabiodunMFR) August 29, 2023

The move is coming as the suspended chairman a few days ago accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of the diversion of local government funds. But he joined other local government chairmen the next day to apologize to the Governor for the act.

He had earlier claimed that armed policemen invaded the Ogbere community as part of plots to impeach him.