Palace Sign England Goalkeeper Henderson From Manchester United

Crystal Palace have signed England goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Premier League rivals Manchester United, the London club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old has signed a five-year contract. No fee has been disclosed for his move to Selhurst Park, but British media reports estimated the deal at some £15 million ($19 million, 17.5 million euros) with a potential further £5 million in add-ons.

Henderson arrived at Old Trafford as a 14-year-old and then starred during a loan spell with Sheffield United, helping the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League during the 2018/19 season. He spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

In total, Henderson made 29 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions and he was also a member of the England Under-20 World Cup winning squad in June 2017.

His exit from Old Trafford could pave the way for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to join Manchester United as back-up to Andre Onana.

Henderson told the Palace website: “I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started.

“This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed. There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it.”

AFP