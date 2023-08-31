Tinubu Offers Condolences To South Africa Over Fire Incident

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deepest condolences to the Government and people of South Africa, following a tragic fire incident at a multi-storey building in Johannesburg’s central business district.

Tinubu’s condolences message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday.

“In this moment of tragedy, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families affected by this devastating fire incident. The extent of this loss is truly profound, and during this challenging time, please be assured that Nigeria stands in unity with you,” the President was quoted to have said, while praying for speedy recovery for the wounded.

Reiterating the strong bond shared between Nigeria and South Africa, Tinubu expressed hope that the collective strength of the South African people, relevant government agencies and the unwavering spirit of Africa will positively impact the healing and rehabilitation of all those affected.

A fire that engulfed a five-storey building killed more than 70 people including children in central Johannesburg on Thursday, the South African city’s emergency services said.

Another 52 were injured in what is on track to become one of the deadliest fires worldwide in recent years.

Bodies were discovered piled up at a security gate that was closed preventing people escaping the blaze, an official said.

City authorities said the building in a deprived crime-ridden area had been turned into illegal housing after being abandoned.

Most of those living there were foreigners, one resident said.