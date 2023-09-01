Brentford Sign Nigeria U-20 Defender Benjamin Fredrick

Brentford have announced the signing of Nigerian under 20 defender, Benjamin Fredrick, on loan from Simoiben FC Kaduna until the end of the 2023/24 season.

According to the Premier League club, the move is subject to international clearance and there is also an option to make the signing permanent.

The central defender will join up with Neil MacFarlane’s B team for the campaign, the club said.

Benjamin featured at the Under-20 World Cup for Nigeria earlier this summer as they reached the quarter-final stages, before exiting the competition with a 1-0 defeat to South Korea.

He has been a regular for the Flying Eagles in recent months having now played 11 times at U20 level, making his debut in that age group at just 17.

READ ALSO: Manchester Utd Agree Loan Deal For Fiorentina’s Amrabat

As well as playing four times in the U20 World Cup this year, he also featured six times as Nigeria finished third in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

The 18-year-old defender has also had loan spells with other Nigerian clubs such as ABS FC and Nasawara United in recent seasons and he now heads to west London to continue his development under the B-team staff.

Discussing Benjamin’s arrival, Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane said: “Benjamin is a player who has been identified by our recruitment department and he’s a real prospect having impressed for Nigeria in recent tournaments.

“He’s a very tenacious player who likes to defend on the front foot. He’s somebody we will look to develop through our games programme, and we’ll see how his development progresses over the course of his loan. We look forward to welcoming Benjamin to the club.”